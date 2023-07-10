Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens fall, Solana drops nearly 3.8%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.16 trillion, with a volume of nearly $22.48 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.54 percent to 30,092.8. Its market value stood at $584.65 billion. The trade volume was at $8.78 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.60 percent to $1,855.67 with a market capitalisation of $223.12 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was down 1.99 percent. Its market value stood at $8.44 billion. The trade volume was at $420.93 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.05 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.46 billion. The trade volume was $131.31 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 3.77 percent to $20.94 with a market capitalisation of $8.44 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $420.93 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon dropped 1.11 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.32 billion. The trade volume was $274.82 million in the last 24 hours.

"Crypto markets edged lower over the weekend. The global crypto market capitalization continues to be just above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and index, up by a point since yesterday, continue to remain in the greed zone with a score of 56/100," said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.