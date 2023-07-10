Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens fall, Solana drops nearly 3.8%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies fell on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.16 trillion, with a volume of nearly $22.48 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.54 percent to 30,092.8. Its market value stood at $584.65 billion. The trade volume was at $8.78 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.60 percent to $1,855.67 with a market capitalisation of $223.12 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.1 billion in the last 24 hours.