Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin slips below $19,000, Ethereum down 13%, other tokens follow suit

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $898.8 billion, with a volume of $212.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

"The global crypto market has turned volatile, reacting to the moves made by Binance and FTX in the past 24 hours. The cumulative market cap has dipped, losing over US$70 billion in a single day," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slumped 10 percent to $18,134. Its market value stood at $349.8 billion. The trade volume was at $121 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped 13.3 percent to $1,309.8 with a market capitalisation of $158.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $42.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 8.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion. The trade volume was $742.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana plunged 16.4 percent to $22.1 with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $5.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon plunged 12.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $8.6 billion. The trade volume was $2.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

"Other top cryptocurrencies by market cap are also following a similar trajectory (slipping). The coming days would be crucial for the entire crypto spectrum," Patel said.