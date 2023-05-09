homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides 2% to below 28k, Ethereum and other tokens fall

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides 2% to below 28k, Ethereum and other tokens fall

By Asmita Pant  May 9, 2023 8:06:07 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.13 trillion, with a volume of $42.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.1 percent to $27,612.9. Its market value stood at $536.3 billion. The trade volume was nearly at $18 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.6 percent to $1,842.1 with a market capitalisation of $222.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 3.2 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $10.1 billion. The trade volume was at $416.2 million.

Solana | Solana slid 2.4 percent to $20.6 with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $471.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 3.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.2 billion. The trade volume was $195.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slipped 3.9 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.4 billion. The trade volume was $456.5 million in the last 24 hours.

