Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below $22,000-mark, Ethereum and other tokens decline

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $996.78 billion, with a volume of $44.7 billion in the past 24 hours. Crypto banker Silvergate said it'll shut down after returning all deposits.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.8 percent to $21,767.5. Its market value stood at $419.9 billion. The trade volume was at $22.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.2 percent to $1,542.4 with a market capitalisation of $188.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped 2.3 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $9.5 billion. The trade volume was at $338.3 million.

Solana | Solana rose 2.6 percent to $16.5 with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $716.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slid 7.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion. The trade volume was $634 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slumped 6.3 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $9.3 billion. The trade volume was $567.1 million in the last 24 hours.