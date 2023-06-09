Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below 27k mark, Ethereum and most other tokens fall

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, with a volume of $25.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell marginally to $26,376.3. Its market value stood at $11.8 billion. The trade volume was at $11.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.2 percent to $1,833.1 with a market capitalisation of $221.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell marginally on Friday. Its market value stood at nearly $9.5 billion. The trade volume was at $167.4 million.

Shiba Inu | Unlike its peers, Shiba Inu gained 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.7 billion. The trade volume was $71.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell half a percent to $18.6 with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $254.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.2 billion. The trade volume was $273.6 million in the last 24 hours.

