Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below 27k mark, Ethereum and most other tokens fall

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, with a volume of $25.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell marginally to $26,376.3. Its market value stood at $11.8 billion. The trade volume was at $11.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.2 percent to $1,833.1 with a market capitalisation of $221.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.5 billion in the last 24 hours.