Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin remains below 27k mark, Ethereum and most other tokens fall
By Asmita Pant  Jun 9, 2023 8:45:43 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, with a volume of $25.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, crypto today, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency
Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell marginally to $26,376.3. Its market value stood at $11.8 billion. The trade volume was at $11.8 billion.

Bitcoin, crypto today, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency
Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.2 percent to $1,833.1 with a market capitalisation of $221.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, crypto today, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency
