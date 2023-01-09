Crypto Price Today: Solana jumps 20%, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens rise

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies gained on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $847 billion, with a volume of nearly $29 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.5 percent to $17,198.2. Its market value stood at $331.2 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $12.1 billion.

"Bitcoin rose above the $17,000 level, which has been the resistance over the recent weeks. A move above the $17,400 zone can lead to a midterm rise reversing the pattern in a bear market," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether jumped 3.8 percent at $1,310.9 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $159.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $4.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum has been trading very close to its resistance level at $1,300. ETH rose by nearly eight percent in the past week. It indicates that the selling volume is low, so bears are running out of strength. If buyers can keep up the initiative, ETH will likely breakout above the $1,350 level soon."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 4.6 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $9.9 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $340.8 billion.

Solana | Solana surged 20.9 percent to $16.2 with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 5.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.9 billion. The trade volume was almost $168.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 6.8 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.5 billion. The trade volume was $309.7 million in the last 24 hours.