Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 2%, other tokens extend losses
By Asmita Pant  May 8, 2023 9:32:12 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of $28.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.6 percent to $28,137.7. Its market value stood at $553.6 billion. The trade volume was at $11.7 billion.

"Binance had suspended deposits and withdrawals in March due to technical issues, during which time BTC dropped by about one percent," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 2.7 percent to $1,848.5 with a market capitalisation of $226.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped nearly three percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $10.7 billion. The trade volume was at $205.4 million.

Solana | Solana fell 3.4 percent to $21.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $342.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slid 3.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion. The trade volume was $98.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slipped 4.2 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion. The trade volume was $342.3 million in the last 24 hours.

