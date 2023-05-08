Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall over 2%, other tokens extend losses

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of $28.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.6 percent to $28,137.7. Its market value stood at $553.6 billion. The trade volume was at $11.7 billion.

"Binance had suspended deposits and withdrawals in March due to technical issues, during which time BTC dropped by about one percent," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.