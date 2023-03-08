Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers below $23,000, Ethereum and other tokens fall

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies slipped on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.01 trillion, with a volume of nearly $44.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.4 percent to $22,188.1. Its market value stood at $428.9 billion. The trade volume was at $22.9 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,563.7 with a market capitalisation of $191.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 2.4 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $283.4 million.

Solana | Solana slipped 3.4 percent to $20.1 with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $396.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 2.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume was $236.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.3 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $10 billion. The trade volume was $504.4 million in the last 24 hours.

