Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 27k mark, Ethereum down 3%, other tokens fall

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 27k mark, Ethereum down 3%, other tokens fall

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 27k mark, Ethereum down 3%, other tokens fall
By Asmita Pant  Jun 8, 2023 9:46:28 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies reversed gains on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, with a volume of $38.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell two percent to $26,374.8. Its market value stood at $509.6 billion. The trade volume was at $17.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 2.1 percent to $1,838.1 with a market capitalisation of $220.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

X