Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, with a volume of $61.67 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.7 percent to $23,263. Its market value stood at $448.35 billion. The trade volume was at $27.58 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 2.9 percent to $205.3 with a market capitalisation of $205.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 1.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume was $492.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 3.7 percent to $23.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $659.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 4.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $11.1 billion. The trade volume was $613.1 million in the last 24 hours.