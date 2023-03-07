English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin rises but remains below $23,000, Ethereum and other tokens gain

By Asmita Pant  Mar 7, 2023 10:43:58 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies rose on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion, with a volume of nearly $33.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.6 percent to $22,472.5. Its market value stood at $433.9 billion. The trade volume was at $16.3 billion.

"BTC has been struggling to regain the $22,800 level, and if the bears successfully push the price below its current point, the next support level would be at $21,480," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose one percent to $1,575.6 with a market capitalisation of $192.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ether, Patel said, "ETH has also been trading with limited activity around the $1,500 mark, which suggests uncertainty among buyers and sellers."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.4 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $10 billion. The trade volume was at $257.8 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 2.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion. The trade volume was $127.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana rose 0.5 percent to $20.8 with a market capitalisation of nearly $8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $281.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 2.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $10 billion. The trade volume was nearly $255.9 million in the last 24 hours.

