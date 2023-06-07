Crypto Price Today: Token reverse losses, Bitcoin near 27k mark, Ethereum up 3%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies reversed losses on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.12 trillion, with a volume of $45 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 4.8 percent to $26.988. Its market value stood at $523.9 billion. The trade volume was at $22.6 billion.

2 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 3.5 percent to $1,876.5 with a market capitalisation of $225.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.9 billion in the last 24 hours.