CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Token reverse losses, Bitcoin near 27k mark, Ethereum up 3%

Crypto Price Today: Token reverse losses, Bitcoin near 27k mark, Ethereum up 3%

Crypto Price Today: Token reverse losses, Bitcoin near 27k mark, Ethereum up 3%
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jun 7, 2023 8:07:28 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies reversed losses on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.12 trillion, with a volume of $45 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Image count1 / 7
Show More
Show More

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gained 4.8 percent to $26.988. Its market value stood at $523.9 billion. The trade volume was at $22.6 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7
Show More
Show More

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 3.5 percent to $1,876.5 with a market capitalisation of $225.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, ether, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Image count3 / 7
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X