Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum largely unchanged, other tokens move mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies moved mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion, with a volume of $49.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $22,836.6. Its market value stood at $440.1 billion. The trade volume was at $24 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.1 percent to $1,624.6 with a market capitalisation of $198.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at nearly $12 billion. The trade volume was at $484.4 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was $569.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 1.6 percent to $22.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $465.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.6 billion. The trade volume was $448.5 million in the last 24 hours.

