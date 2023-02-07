English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum largely unchanged, other tokens move mixed

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum largely unchanged, other tokens move mixed

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum largely unchanged, other tokens move mixed
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Feb 7, 2023 8:10:33 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies moved mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.05 trillion, with a volume of $49.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.2 percent to $22,836.6. Its market value stood at $440.1 billion. The trade volume was at $24 billion. 

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.1 percent to $1,624.6 with a market capitalisation of $198.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.9 billion in the last 24 hours. 

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at nearly $12 billion. The trade volume was at $484.4 million.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was $569.4 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 1.6 percent to $22.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $465.7 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.6 billion. The trade volume was $448.5 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

A look at the liquid staking race ahead of Ethereum’s Shanghai Update

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X