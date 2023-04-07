English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 28k, Ethereum, other tokens fall

By Asmita Pant  Apr 7, 2023 10:11:35 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies fell on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.2 trillion, with a volume of $35.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.4 percent to $28,028. Its market value stood at $13.2 billion. The trade volume was at $37.2 billion.

"Despite attempts by buyers to push BTC above the crucial resistance level of $28,500, it eventually fell to US$27,800 and is presently consolidating around $28,000," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.1 percent to $1,878.5 with a market capitalisation of $226 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slipped 7.8 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $11.8 billion. The trade volume was at $1.35 billion. The fall comes after Twitter eliminated its logo from the homepage. 

Solana | Solana fell 1.3 percent to $20.5 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $208.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slid 1.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.5 billion. The trade volume was $189.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.2 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $10.1 billion. The trade volume was $204.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

