Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin rises but remains below $23,000, Ethereum and other tokens edge lower

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies, barring Bitcoin, fell on Monday, extending losses from previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.01 trillion, with a volume of nearly $27.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $22,397.1. Its market value stood at $432 billion. The trade volume was at $13 billion. The token has fallen almost five percent in the last seven days.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.2 percent to nearly $1,563.9 with a market capitalisation of $191 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.8 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has slipped 4.8 percent in one week.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.6 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at $222.7 million.

Solana | Solana fell 1.6 percent to $20.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $246.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume was $134.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.7 percent to $0.1 with a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion. The trade volume was $3.3 billion in the last 24 hours.