Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 26k, Ethereum, other tokens fall after SEC sues Binance

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies took a hit on Tuesday after SEC sued Binance. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, with a volume of $47.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Binance Holdings Ltd and its Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao of breaking US rules on Monday.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slipped 4.4 percent to $25,740.8, near its lowest level since March. Its market value stood at $499.6 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $21.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether also fell 3.4 percent to $1,812.2 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of nearly $218.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $9.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slide 6.7 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $9.3 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $509 million.

Solana | Solana slumped 7.6 percent to $19.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $582.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 6.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion. The trade volume was almost $156.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 6.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.7 billion. The trade volume was $342.1 million in the last 24 hours.

