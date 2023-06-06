CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 26k, Ethereum, other tokens fall after SEC sues Binance

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 26k, Ethereum, other tokens fall after SEC sues Binance

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 26k, Ethereum, other tokens fall after SEC sues Binance
By Asmita Pant  Jun 6, 2023 8:54:19 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies took a hit on Tuesday after SEC sued Binance. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, with a volume of $47.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Binance Holdings Ltd and its Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao of breaking US rules on Monday. 

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slipped 4.4 percent to $25,740.8, near its lowest level since March. Its market value stood at $499.6 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $21.4 billion.

