Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below 26k, Ethereum, other tokens fall after SEC sues Binance

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies took a hit on Tuesday after SEC sued Binance. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.09 trillion, with a volume of $47.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 9

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Binance Holdings Ltd and its Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao of breaking US rules on Monday.

2 / 9

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slipped 4.4 percent to $25,740.8, near its lowest level since March. Its market value stood at $499.6 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $21.4 billion.