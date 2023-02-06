English
cryptocurrency News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin near $23,000 mark, other tokens move lower

By Asmita Pant  Feb 6, 2023 8:07:23 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies moved lower on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.06 trillion, with a volume of $48.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.3 percent to $22,988.2. Its market value stood at $443.6 billion. The trade volume was at $19.5 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.8 percent to $1,631.9 with a market capitalisation of $200.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.9 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.8 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $12.3 billion. The trade volume was at $720.6 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 1.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was $898.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana slumped 2.7 percent to $23.5 with a market capitalisation of $8.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $555.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slipped 3.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.6 billion. The trade volume was $544.7 million in the last 24 hours.

