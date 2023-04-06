English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, other tokens extend losses

By Asmita Pant  Apr 6, 2023 11:31:44 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies fell on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.2 trillion, with a volume of $41.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell almost two percent to $28,001.3. Its market value stood at $542.2 billion. The trade volume was at $16 billion.

"Despite concerns about economic contraction and the banking crisis fallout, Bitcoin's value has been stable," says Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.9 percent to $1,892.8 with a market capitalisation of $228.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

"Ethereum has been performing well, reaching its highest value since August last year, trading above US$1,900 on Wednesday. However, it has since dropped by 1% and is currently being traded at US$1,892. Investors and traders are preparing for the data release tomorrow, which may lead to low market volatility," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 4.7 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $12.7 billion. The trade volume was at $1.5 billion.

Solana | Solana fell two percent to $20.7 with a market capitalisation of $8.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $303.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell three percent with a market capitalisation of $7.5 billion. The trade volume was $172.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.9 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of $10.2 billion. The trade volume was $294.6 million in the last 24 hours.

