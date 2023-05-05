Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin up 1%, Ethereum gains, other tokens extend losses

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies edged lower on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion, with a volume of $34.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gains one percent to $29,273.7. Its market value stood at $566.9 billion. The trade volume was at $16.6 billion.

"Crypto markets remain uncertain as Bitcoin trades near $29k and Ether near $1.9k, while a frog-themed PEPE coin experiences a significant spike of 80 percent. CryptoQuant data indicates high selling pressure but also high buying pressure from Coinbase and Korean exchanges," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gain 0.1 percent to $1,900.5 with a market capitalisation of $228.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

"DeFi protocol Lido has surpassed 6 million ETH deposits on its liquid staking platform at a new high, thanks to the Shapella upgrade. Institutional interest in liquid staking continues to grow," Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures said.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.7 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $11 billion. The trade volume was at $254.8 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.9 billion. The trade volume was $95.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana traded 1.1 percent lower at $22 with a market capitalisation of $8.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $276.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $9.2 billion. The trade volume was $323.9 million in the last 24 hours.

"In other news, PEPE—a meme coin—has caught many eyeballs as it exploded in volume and price. PEPE, trading at $0.00000219, is up 100% in the last 24 hours and over 700% in the last 7 days. This is a sign of exuberance and speculative frenzy, and investors must remain cautious," Chaturvedi said.