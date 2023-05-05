Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin up 1%, Ethereum gains, other tokens extend losses

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies edged lower on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion, with a volume of $34.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, gains one percent to $29,273.7. Its market value stood at $566.9 billion. The trade volume was at $16.6 billion.

"Crypto markets remain uncertain as Bitcoin trades near $29k and Ether near $1.9k, while a frog-themed PEPE coin experiences a significant spike of 80 percent. CryptoQuant data indicates high selling pressure but also high buying pressure from Coinbase and Korean exchanges," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.