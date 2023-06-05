Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin hovers near 27k, Ethereum and other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.14 trillion, with a volume of $23.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.1 percent to $27,072. Its market value stood at $524.7 billion. The trade volume was at $10 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.2 percent to $1,886.7 with a market capitalisation of $226.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $4.1 billion in the last 24 hours.