Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum rise, most other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Jan 5, 2023 8:01:32 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies rose on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $821 billion, with a volume of $35.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.8 percent to $16,834.9. Its market value stood at $324.5 billion. The trade volume was at $18.3 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 2.5 percent to $1,255.1 with a market capitalisation of $153.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.3 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $9.7 billion. The trade volume was at $378.1 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 2.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $148.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana slipped 3.3 percent to $13.2 with a market capitalisation of nearly $4.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $7 billion. The trade volume was $299.9 million in the last 24 hours.

