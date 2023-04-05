English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 28k, Dogecoin retreats after 30% jump, other token up

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 28k, Dogecoin retreats after 30% jump, other token up

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 28k, Dogecoin retreats after 30% jump, other token up
By Asmita Pant  Apr 5, 2023 11:40:38 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.2 trillion, with a volume of $44.1 billion in the past 24 hours. "In the past 24 hours, Icon (ICX) and 0x Protocol (ZRX) have been the top gainers on WazirX," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.8 percent to $28,585.5. Its market value stood at $553.2 billion. The trade volume was at $16.2 billion.

"Bitcoin has experienced a surge in value, despite the Labor Department's report on a larger-than-expected decline in US job vacancies on Tuesday," said Edul Patel of Mudrex. "Nevertheless, investors must keep a close watch on the upcoming nonfarm payroll data for March, which will offer further insight into the health of the labor market," he added.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed nearly six percent to $1,913.8 with a market capitalisation of $229.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $11.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

"Ether has outshone BTC and is being traded at a value above $1,900 for the first time since August of last year," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was last down 1.5 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $10.5 billion. The trade volume was at $354.1 million.

Dogecoin surged as much as 30 percent on Tuesday after social networking site Twitter's blue bird logo was replaced by the doge image.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.7 billion. The trade volume was $359.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana rose 3.9 percent to $21.2 with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $327.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 5.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $10.5 billion. The trade volume was $358.1 million in the last 24 hours.

X