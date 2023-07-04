Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, Solana drops 1%

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies continued to gain on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.21 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30.08 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.11 percent to $31,016. Its market value stood at $603.21 billion. The trade volume was at $15.80 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.41 percent to $1,953.34 with a market capitalisation of $234.98 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.78 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was up 0.57 percent. Its market value stood at $9.58 billion. The trade volume was at $296.36 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.52 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.57 billion. The trade volume was $114.89 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana dropped 1.03 percent to $19.21 with a market capitalisation of $7.68 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $317.26 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 3.15 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.59 billion. The trade volume was $344.12 million in the last 24 hours.

"Crypto markets have showcased slow upward movement for the second day. The global crypto market capitalisation, up 1 percent in the last 24 hours, stands at $1.26 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index is up by 2 points, furthering into the greed zone with a score of 64/100. The BTC ETF narrative continues to keep the market sentiment and prices afloat," said hubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk