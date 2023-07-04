CNBC TV18
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise, Solana drops 1%

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 11:48:44 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies continued to gain on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.21 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30.08 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.11 percent to $31,016. Its market value stood at $603.21 billion. The trade volume was at $15.80 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 0.41 percent to $1,953.34 with a market capitalisation of $234.98 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.78 billion in the last 24 hours.

