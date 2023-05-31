Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall, most other tokens follow suit

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other cryptocurrencies extended losses in the trade on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.15 trillion, with a volume of $30.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.4 percent to $27,676.9. Its market value stood at $536.8 billion. The trade volume was nearly at $13.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.3 percent to $1,894.4 with a market capitalisation of $227.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.4 billion in the last 24 hours.