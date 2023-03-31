Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 29k, Ethereum and most other tokens fall

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of $49 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.8 percent to $28,144.2. Its market value stood at $543.4 billion. The trade volume was at $22.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.8 percent to $1,802.6 with a market capitalisation of $220.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell two percent. Its market value stood at $10.4 billion. The trade volume was at $352.3 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 4.2 percent to $20.5 with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $462.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slid 1.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion. The trade volume was $6.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slumped 3.2 percent to $1.1 with a market capitalisation of nearly $10 billion. The trade volume was $343.5 million in the last 24 hours.

