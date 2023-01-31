Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum down over 3%, most other tokens fall

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies extended losses on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.04 trillion, with a volume of $56.7 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.5 percent to $22,846.2. Its market value stood at $440.2 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $27.02 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether also fell 3.9 percent to $1,574.2 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of nearly $192 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $9.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.7 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $11.9 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $837.4 billion.

Solana | Solana slumped six percent to $24.2 with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.2 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $6.4 billion. The trade volume was almost $306.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 5.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $9.5 billion. The trade volume was $588.7 million in the last 24 hours.

