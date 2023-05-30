Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum slide, other tokens follow suit

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies extended losses in the trade on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.15 trillion, with a volume of $29.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.2 percent to $27,781.7. Its market value stood at $537.9 billion. The trade volume was at $13.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, was down 0.5 percent at $1,900 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $228.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $10.2 billion. The trade volume was at $142.3 million.

Solana | Solana, unlike its peers, gained 0.4 percent to $20.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $237.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume was $72.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slipped 3.2 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.4 billion. The trade volume was $237.5 million in the last 24 hours.

