    Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum slide, other tokens follow suit

    By Asmita Pant  May 30, 2023 8:08:41 AM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies extended losses in the trade on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.15 trillion, with a volume of $29.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.2 percent to $27,781.7. Its market value stood at $537.9 billion. The trade volume was at $13.7 billion.

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, was down 0.5 percent at $1,900 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $228.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

