Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up over 1%, Solana surges 17%, other tokens gain

By Asmita Pant  Jun 30, 2023 8:05:19 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies extended gains on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.1 percent to $30,518.4. Its market value stood at $590.1 billion. The trade volume was at $13.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.1 percent to $1,852 with a market capitalisation of $221.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

