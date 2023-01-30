Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above $23,000, Ethereum and most other tokens move higher

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion, with a volume of $49.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.7 percent to $23,637.6. Its market value stood at $455.3 billion. The trade volume was at $25.7 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 2.8 percent to $1,636.2 with a market capitalisation of $200 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.2 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $11.8 billion. The trade volume was at $444.4 million.

Solana | Solana rose 5.5 percent to $25.4 with a market capitalisation of $9.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.6 billion. The trade volume was $218.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.8 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.1 billion. The trade volume was $595.5 million in the last 24 hours.

