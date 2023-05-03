homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 2%, other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 2%, other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 2%, other tokens gain
1 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant  May 3, 2023 8:22:51 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of $35.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, bitcoin prices Feb 1
1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.7 percent to $28,492.6. Its market value stood at $550.5 billion. The trade volume was at $16.5 billion.

CNBCTV18
2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.8 percent to $1,862.2 with a market capitalisation of nearly $223.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, ethereum prices Feb 1
3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $10.9 billion. The trade volume was at $235.8 million.

CNBCTV18
4 / 8

Solana | Solana rose 0.1 percent to $21.9 with a market capitalisation of $8.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $313.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, Dogecoin prices Feb 1
5 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.9 billion. The trade volume was $96.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Solana prices October 13
6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon rose one percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $8.9 billion. The trade volume was $349.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Shiba Inu prices October 13
7 / 8

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, Polygon prices Feb 1
8 / 8

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!