English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 2%, other tokens gain News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 2%, other tokens gain

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 2%, other tokens gain
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  May 3, 2023 8:22:51 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of $35.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, bitcoin prices Feb 1
Image count1 / 8
Show More
Show More

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.7 percent to $28,492.6. Its market value stood at $550.5 billion. The trade volume was at $16.5 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 8
Show More
Show More

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.8 percent to $1,862.2 with a market capitalisation of nearly $223.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices Feb 1, ethereum prices Feb 1
Image count3 / 8
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X