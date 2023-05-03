Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump 2%, other tokens gain

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies gained on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.17 trillion, with a volume of $35.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.7 percent to $28,492.6. Its market value stood at $550.5 billion. The trade volume was at $16.5 billion.

2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.8 percent to $1,862.2 with a market capitalisation of nearly $223.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.4 billion in the last 24 hours.