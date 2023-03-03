Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slides below $23,000, Ethereum falls 5%, other tokens edge lower

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies fell on Friday, extending losses from previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion, with a volume of nearly $52.5 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 4.8 percent to $22,379.3. Its market value stood at $430.9 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $24 billion. The token is down nearly seven percent in the last week.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 4.9 percent to $1,567.4 with a market capitalisation of $191.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell seven percent on Friday. Its market value stood at nearly $9.9 billion. The trade volume was at $460.1 million.

Solana | Solana fell five percent to $20.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $469.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 6.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.2 billion. The trade volume was $281.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 5.5 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.1 billion. The trade volume was $507.1 billion in the last 24 hours.