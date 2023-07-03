Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain, Solana jumps 2.7%, other tokens rise

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies continued to gain on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.20 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30.28 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.5 percent to $30,681. Its market value stood at $596.03 billion. The trade volume was at $10.91 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.76 percent to $1,947.6 with a market capitalisation of $234.41 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.76 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, was up 1.53 percent. Its market value stood at $9.56 billion. The trade volume was at $319.64 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 2.12 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.54 billion. The trade volume was $100.87 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana jumped 2.74 percent to $19.45 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $412.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 3.78 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.45 billion. The trade volume was $256.04 million in the last 24 hours.

"Crypto markets have traded sideways over the weekend and in the last 24 hours. The overall global crypto market capitalisation, up 1 percent from yesterday, continues to remain above $1.2 trillion. The crypto fear and greed index continues to remain in the greed zone with a score of 62/100," said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead at CoinSwitch Ventures.