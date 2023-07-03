Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain, Solana jumps 2.7%, other tokens rise

SUMMARY Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies continued to gain on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at 1.20 trillion, with a volume of nearly $30.28 billion in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.5 percent to $30,681. Its market value stood at $596.03 billion. The trade volume was at $10.91 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, gained 1.76 percent to $1,947.6 with a market capitalisation of $234.41 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.76 billion in the last 24 hours.