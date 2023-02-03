Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin continues to be above $23,000 mark, other tokens trade mixed

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion, with a volume of $61.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, was 1.8 percent down at $23,439.2 on the last count. Its market value stood at $454.2 billion. The trade volume was at $29.5 billion. The token has gained 3.6 percent in the last seven days.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell two percent to $1,635.6 with a market capitalisation of $201.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.4 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has climbed nearly five percent in the last one week.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 3.7 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $12.1 billion. The trade volume was at $697.4 million.

Solana | Solana plunged 4.3 percent to $24.2 with a market capitalisation of $9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $906 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.7 billion. The trade volume was $524.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 3.4 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.4 billion. The trade volume was $707.6 million in the last 24 hours.

