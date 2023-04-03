English
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 28k, Ethereum and other tokens edge lower

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 28k, Ethereum and other tokens edge lower
By Asmita Pant  Apr 3, 2023 10:09:25 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.16 trillion, with a volume of $31.67 billion in the past 24 hours. "In the past 24 hours, NKN (NKN) and ApeCoin (APE) have been the top gainers on WazirX," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.3 percent to $27,733.3. Its market value stood at $543.03 billion. The trade volume was at $12.31 billion.

"Bitcoin has been trading below the $28,000 threshold as investors await new data on productivity and employment in the United States this week," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

"Bitcoin, remained stable at late March levels. Investors are currently evaluating the potential impact of recent bank failures, inflation, and regulatory actions on the price of Bitcoin," said Rajagopal Menon of WazirX

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slipped 2.1 percent to $1,773.65 with a market capitalisation of $215.42 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $6.18 billion in the last 24 hours.

On ETH, Patel said, "Ethereum is being traded at the US$1,700 mark, and its developers are eagerly anticipating the Shanghai update, which is slated to take place on April 12th and will signify Ethereum's complete transition to PoS."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped 9.4 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $10.9 billion. The trade volume was at $840.36 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 7.27 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.34 billion. The trade volume was $238.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana slipped 3.93 percent to $20.1 with a market capitalisation of $7.86 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $231.06 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.14 percent with a market capitalisation of $9.88 billion. The trade volume was $213.18 million in the last 24 hours.

