Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 27k, Ethereum and most other tokens extend losses

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies extended losses on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.12 trillion, with a volume of $43 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.2 percent to $26,971.7. Its market value stood at $522.5 billion. The trade volume was at $18.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.1 percent to $1,711.5 with a market capitalisation of $209.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell two percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $9.6 billion. The trade volume was at $446.5 billion.

Solana | Solana slid 4.8 percent to $19.7 with a market capitalisation of $7.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $363.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $275 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 6.3 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $9.4 billion. The trade volume was $411.8 million in the last 24 hours.