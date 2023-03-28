English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 27k, Ethereum and most other tokens extend losses

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 27k, Ethereum and most other tokens extend losses

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below 27k, Ethereum and most other tokens extend losses
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Mar 28, 2023 9:23:34 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies extended losses on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.12 trillion, with a volume of $43 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Image count1 / 7

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 3.2 percent to $26,971.7. Its market value stood at $522.5 billion. The trade volume was at $18.4 billion.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 3.1 percent to $1,711.5 with a market capitalisation of $209.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum, ether, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Image count3 / 7

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell two percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $9.6 billion. The trade volume was at $446.5 billion.

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Image count4 / 7

Solana | Solana slid 4.8 percent to $19.7 with a market capitalisation of $7.6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $363.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Image count5 / 7

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $275 million in the last 24 hours.

shiba inu, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Image count6 / 7

Polygon | Polygon jumped 6.3 percent to $1 with a market capitalisation of $9.4 billion. The trade volume was $411.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrency prices
Image count7 / 7

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Crypto exchange Binance sued by US watchdog over regulatory violations

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X