Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 30k, Ethereum, other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Jun 28, 2023 8:00:07 AM IST (Published)

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies traded mixed in the trade on Wednesday. Bitcoin remained above the 30k mark. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.18 trillion, with a volume of nearly $36.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose half a percent to $30,527.7. Its market value stood at $592.2 billion. The trade volume was at $16.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.4 percent to $1,869.6 with a market capitalisation of $224.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8 billion in the last 24 hours.

