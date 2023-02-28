English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin below $24,000, Ethereum and other tokens fall

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below $24,000, Ethereum and other tokens fall

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below $24,000, Ethereum and other tokens fall
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Feb 28, 2023 9:49:01 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday, reversing gains from previous session. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.07 trillion, with a volume of nearly $45.27 billion in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, bitcoin prices October 13
Image count1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.5 percent to $23,448.1. Its market value stood at $452.6 billion. The trade volume was at $22.5 billion.

Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, ethereum prices October 13
Image count2 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.6 percent to nearly $1,630.7 with a market capitalisation of $199.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Dogecoin prices October 13
Image count3 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $10.8 billion. The trade volume was at $293.4 million.

Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Solana prices October 13
Image count4 / 8

Solana | Solana fell 2.4 percent to $22.5 with a market capitalisation of $8.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $464.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Shiba Inu prices October 13
Image count5 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $197.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Polygon prices October 13
Image count6 / 8

Polygon | Polygon fell 4.2 percent to $1.2 with a market capitalisation of $10.7 billion. The trade volume was $545.9 million in the last 24 hours.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8

"The Monday's drop came after the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data for January, which dropped by 4.5 percent. Despite strong economic data for the same period, this raised concerns among investors and traders about inflation and potential interest rate hikes," said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8

Patel added, "BTC lost its weekly gains and is currently in the red after dropping from its previous high of over US$25,000 a week ago. Overall, the broader crypto market is facing challenges amidst the bearish market conditions."

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Report claims Binance commingled $1.8 billion worth of user funds just like FTX, CZ refutes claims

Next Article

Solana suffers second outage this month, but signs point to possible comeback

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X