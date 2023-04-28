Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin back above $29k, Ethereum and other tokens extend gains

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies gained on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.21 trillion, with a volume of $49.6 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 1.5 percent to $29,479.7. Its market value stood at $572 billion. The trade volume was at $24.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.2 percent to $1,906.1 with a market capitalisation of $230.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.1 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $11.2 billion. The trade volume was at $384 million.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume was $106.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana gained 2.5 percent to $22.3 with a market capitalisation of nearly $8.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $434.4 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $9.3 billion. The trade volume was nearly $475.6 million in the last 24 hours.

