homephotos Newscryptocurrency NewsCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other tokens extend gains

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other tokens extend gains

By Asmita Pant  Mar 27, 2023 8:29:12 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Monday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.16 trillion, with a volume of $31.66 billion in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether also rose 0.8 percent to $1,765 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $216.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.5 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $9.8 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $225.3 million.

Solana | Solana gained 0.2 percent to $20.7 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $223.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $6.2 billion. The trade volume was $126.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon climbed 0.9 percent with a market capitalisation of $10 billion. The trade volume was $272.5 million in the last 24 hours.

